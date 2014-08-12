SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (AP) — Sheriff's officials say Robin Williams committed suicide by hanging himself at his San Francisco Bay Area home.

Marin County Sheriff's Lt. Keith Boyd on Tuesday released details about the actor and comedian's death the day before at his Tiburon home.

Sheriff's officials said Monday a preliminary investigation determined the cause of death was suicide due to asphyxia. Williams was 63 and had suffered for years from periodic bouts of substance abuse and depression.

Williams' press representative Mara Buxbaum said the actor had been battling severe depression recently. Just last month, Williams announced he was returning to a 12-step treatment program.

Coroner's officials say he was last seen alive at home around 10 p.m. Sunday.