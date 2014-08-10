Sherri Sheperd is tweeting out both the good and the bad going on in her life.

Sherri is in a custody battle with her ex-husband Lamar Sally over a baby born by surrogate. The couple filed for separation on May 6, 2014.

Not only is she fighting with Lamar, but she is in a custody battle with ex- Jeffrey Tarpley for custody of their nine-year-old son. Tarpley has accused her of making poor parenting choices for their son Jeffrey Tarpley Jr.

On Aug. 10, Sherri posted a cryptic tweet about who she is not getting along with.

"I get along w everyone except Unnamed Source & his kids, Personal Rep and Anonymous Source. Trashiest neighbors I've ever had ##leavemebe," she wrote.

She then tweeted this out: "'What do Ugive when you've given UR all & it seems U can't make it thru? You just STAND!' @Donnieradio Yes & Amen -my confidence is in God!"

After these two tweets, she focused on her upcoming role as the evil step-mother in "Cinderella" on Broadway in an Instagram post:

"I am running around my hotel screaming & crying tears of joy at the goodness of God. Performing on a Broadway stage - this has been a dream come true since I was a little girl - one of those deep and secret desires of the heart - unspoken but always hoping & longing," Shepherd wrote.

"Hope you can come out to see @kekepalmer & I in #Cinderella. KeKe is playing Cinderella & I am Madame the Evil Stepmother (but I love KeKe so much!) love you all!"