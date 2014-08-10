Sherri Shepherd is crying tears of joy after saying 'leave me be'
Sherri Sheperd is tweeting out both the good and the bad going on in her life.
Sherri is in a custody battle with her ex-husband Lamar Sally over a baby born by surrogate. The couple filed for separation on May 6, 2014.
Not only is she fighting with Lamar, but she is in a custody battle with ex- Jeffrey Tarpley for custody of their nine-year-old son. Tarpley has accused her of making poor parenting choices for their son Jeffrey Tarpley Jr.
On Aug. 10, Sherri posted a cryptic tweet about who she is not getting along with.
"I get along w everyone except Unnamed Source & his kids, Personal Rep and Anonymous Source. Trashiest neighbors I've ever had ##leavemebe," she wrote.
She then tweeted this out: "'What do Ugive when you've given UR all & it seems U can't make it thru? You just STAND!' @Donnieradio Yes & Amen -my confidence is in God!"
After these two tweets, she focused on her upcoming role as the evil step-mother in "Cinderella" on Broadway in an Instagram post:
"I am running around my hotel screaming & crying tears of joy at the goodness of God. Performing on a Broadway stage - this has been a dream come true since I was a little girl - one of those deep and secret desires of the heart - unspoken but always hoping & longing," Shepherd wrote.
"Hope you can come out to see @kekepalmer & I in #Cinderella. KeKe is playing Cinderella & I am Madame the Evil Stepmother (but I love KeKe so much!) love you all!"
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Mar. 16, 2018 See the stars out and about with their pets this year!