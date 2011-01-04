Sherri Shepherd of 'The View' Is Engaged
Another star will tie the knot in 2011!
Sherri Shepherd, 43, a co-host of "The View," said yes to television writer Lamar Sally, her rep confirms to UsMagazine.com.
The couple of more than a year became engaged on Dec. 26 after returning from a San Diego trip. And the proposal was definitely a romantic one: Upon their arrival, Sally's friend had decorated the home with lights, put a Santa beard and hat on her dog, and hid the ring box in Shepherd's bowl of M&Ms.
Before asking for his love's hand, Sally asked permission from Shepherd's 5-year-old son, Jeffrey.
The couple are planning an August wedding in Chicago.
