SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Some winning bidder will soon be cruising life's winding road in Sheryl Crow's 1959 Mercedes-Benz 190SL Roadster.

The Grammy award-winning singer said Monday that she's auctioning off the classic car next month and that the proceeds will go toward helping rebuild the tornado-ravaged city of Joplin in her native state of Missouri.

Crow says she loves the car and has had it for six years, but doesn't drive it anymore.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Crow hopes the car will fetch up to $500,000 at the Aug. 21 auction in Pebble Beach, Calif. But she says she'd be happy if it raises $100,000.

Crow was a schoolteacher before launching her singing career, and the money will go to the Joplin Schools Recovery Fund.

