Just hours after Sheryl Crow revealed she has a benign brain tumor, the "Strong Enough" singer is assuring fans that she's not at all worried about the surprising diagnosis -- and they shouldn't be, either.

"Please don't worry about my 'brain tumor,' it's a non-cancerous growth," Crow, 50, clarified on her Facebook page late Tuesday after revealing the news to the Las Vegas Review Journal.

"I know some folks can have problems with this kind of thing, but I want to assure everyone I'm OK. I'm feeling very healthy and happy, and having a great time on the road playing with my new band…," the single mom of sons Wyatt, 5, and Levi, 2, continued. "Really appreciate everyone's love and concern, I feel so blessed to have the support of all my fans, but I'm good -- really!"

Hard at work on her new album, Crow confirmed she'll be making an appearance at Sunday's Tony Awards healthy and well.

Treated for breast cancer in early 2006 with minimally invasive surgery and radiation, Crow told the Las Vegas Review Journal she was first alerted to her brain tumor when she began forgetting the lyrics to her popular hits, including "Soak Up the Sun."

"I worried about my memory so much that I went and got an MRI. And I found out I have a brain tumor," the singer said, adding that she first sought medical advice in November.

"And I was, like, 'See? I knew there was something wrong,'" she recalled. "But it's benign, so I don't have to worry about it. But it gives me a fit."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Sheryl Crow on "Non-Cancerous" Brain Tumor: "Please Don't Worry"