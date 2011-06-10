Shia LaBeouf is ready for something new.

The 24-year-old actor, who has starred in three Transformers films since 2007, tells MTV News he won't be returning for a fourth installment of the blockbuster franchise.

"I'm not coming back to do another one. I don't think [director Michael Bay] will either," he says. "It's still a hot property, I think, especially coming out of the third one. So I imagine they'll reboot it at some point with someone else."

LaBeouf admits it will be weird to see another actor share the screen with Optimus Prime and Bumblebee.

"You have an onus in it. I'll enjoy it. I'll go see it opening night, I'll be there. But there is a disconnect. It's mine, dude," he jokes. "It's mine."

For now, LaBeouf is excited to see how fans react to Transformers: Dark of the Moon, which hits theaters July 1.

"This is the best movie we've made, I'm serious," he says. "It's not a joke. I'm dead honest, man. I get myself in trouble all the time, but this is our best installment. It's our best movie."

