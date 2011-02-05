A witness at Mad Bulls Tavern in Studio City, Calif. gave ET an account of an incident involving Shia LaBeouf in the early morning hours of Saturday.

RELATED: Which celeb does Shia have a beef with?

LaBeouf, a regular at the bar, arrived to the establishment with a group of friends for a fun night out on the town on Friday. Several hours later, he went to an outside patio to smoke a cigarette. The actor and another person exchanged words. The argument escalated and reportedly resulted in LaBeouf being punched in the face at about 1 a.m. on Saturday.

RELATED: Best Celeb Mugshots

Police officers happened to be driving by when they noticed the scuffle. They stopped at the scene to investigate. Both parties declined to press charges, so no arrests were made. The men both went their separate ways. The incident was caught on surveillance footage, but the video will not be made public.

RELATED: See pop culture's most famous frowners

Related stories on ETonline.com: Obamas to Host Jennifer Lopez & Marc Anthony at Super Bowl Bash