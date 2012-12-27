Shia LaBeouf isn't shy about showing his affection for Mia Goth, his Nyphomaniac costar and girlfriend of one month.

After ending his two-year relationship with stylist Karolyn Pho earlier this fall (as first reported by Us Weekly), the 26-year-old actor began spending more time with the 19-year-old actress. The two were spotted visiting a Starbucks in L.A. the day before Thanksgiving and went shopping at Marc Jacobs in West Hollywood Dec. 21.

The new couple got affectionate during a day date Dec. 22, with LaBeouf wrapping his arms around Goth at the Descanso Gardens in La Canada Flintridge, Calif. "They've kept their relationship under wraps, but they pretty much started dating after he broke off things with Karolyn a few months ago," a source tells Radar Online. "He got to know Mia on set and quickly became enamored of her. They have similar interests, they love alternative music, thrift stores and she is edgy and funny, which Shia loves."

Director Lars von Trier's film Nymphomanic, set for a May 2013 release, will reportedly feature non-simulated sex between the actors. LaBeouf previously downplayed the explicit aspects of the movie, telling the Associated Press he's "not choosing to be naked all the time" and that he "didn't get into [acting] to be a porn guy."

LaBeouf -- who will make his Broadway debut with Orphans in 2013 -- was recently named the most bankable male actor of the year by Forbes, returning $35.80 for every dollar he's paid.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Shia LaBeouf Is Dating His Nymphomaniac Costar Mia Goth: Picture