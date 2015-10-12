Only a lucky few get to speak to Shia LaBeouf, and it doesn't look like your odds are very good if you're planing to converse with the troubled actor.

Just days after his arrest in Austin for public intoxication, the "Transformers" star took to Twitter to deliver a cryptic message.

"I talk, just not to you," he said to his 320,000 followers. The tweet is typical Shia, who's made headlines in the past for his bizarre antics, including an odd art show last year that he organized. That show came after he walked a red carpet with a paper bag over his head. He was also arrested in New York City in 2014 for disorderly conduct in which he spat on a police officer.

His peculiar post-arrest tweet has been retweeted nearly 5,000 times.

Shia was arrested on Oct. 9 after allegedly stumbling the streets belligerent.

A witness said that Shia ran down the street and jaywalked in front of police while acting either extremely drunk or high on drugs on downtown Austin's 6th Street, an area known for its bar scene. He continued to act bizarrely in front of the cops in spite of their attempts to calm him, the witness adds.

Eventually, the officers were able to subdue Shia, who is pictured being handcuffed and then helped into the backseat of a cop car in video obtained by TMZ.

On Oct. 12, he wrote a seemingly nonsensical tweet, saying simply, "bombs away."