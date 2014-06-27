Yikes! It's not a great time to be Shia LaBeouf.

After causing a scene at a Broadway show, the actor, 28, has been formally charged with one count of criminal trespass in the third degree, one count of trespass, two counts of disorderly conduct and one count of harassment in the second degree.

The charges follow the dramatic arrest of LaBeouf, who allegedly yelled at the arresting police officer, "[Expletive] you. This is [expletive, expletive]. Do you know my life?"

"Do you know who the [expletive] I am?" he continued to rant. "Do you know who I am?"

LaBeouf then topped off his tirade by reportedly spitting at the police officer.

The star found himself in handcuffs on Thursday evening, June 26, after he caused problems at a performance of the Broadway show "Cabaret." He was in the crowd at the musical, which currently stars Michelle Williams and Alan Cumming.

Seated in Manhattan's Studio 54 theater, the "Nymphomaniac" actor began making a disturbance, as a source tells Us he was "interacting with strangers during the show and slapping peoples' backsides." Another insider adds that he was "harassing audience members, harassing actors on the stage, and chain smoking inside the theater."

After he was asked to leave by the theater's security guard, LaBeouf was arrested and the aforementioned chaos ensued.

The "Even Stevens" alum was released from a New York City precinct after spending time in a holding cell on Thursday evening. He was later arraigned at Midtown Community Court, exiting the building looking worse for wear, as his blue T-shirt was ripped and tattered in the sleeve.