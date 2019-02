NEW YORK (AP) -- Brooke Shields says she's frightened by all the media attention the Kiefer (KEE-FEHR) Sutherland arrest has brought her.

Sutherland was charged last week with head-butting a designer at a nightclub last week. Shields was there and police have said they want to question her.

Shields says she can't comment on the case legally but says paparazzi has been camped outside her home and it's frightening.