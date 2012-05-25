Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Suri Cruise are both daughters of huge Hollywood stars -- but the similarities stop there!

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh, who turns 6 on Sunday, loves to be active and dress like her older brothers, Maddox, 10, and Pax, 8. The tomboy tot wears her hair short in a pixie-cut, rocks combat boots and plays with toy swords.

"She wants to be a boy," Jolie explained simply. "So we had to cut her hair. She likes to wear boys' everything. She thinks she's one of her brothers.

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's only child Suri, 6, loves all things girly. The little princess likes to wear frilly pink dress, makeup and high heels.

Holmes even looks to her young daughter for fashion advice. "I know I look good when Suri asks if she can have my outfit when she's older," she told Marie Claire in 2011. "Suri is magical when it comes to clothes, she's quite an artist."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Shiloh Jolie Pitt vs. Suri Cruise: Style Showdown