A shirtless Arnold Schwarzenegger shared a WhoSay photo of himself in the hospital Wednesday. He was joined by fellow action star Sylvester Stallone, 65, who was hooked up to an IV.

"After all the action, stunts had physical abuse shooting The Expendables 2 and The Last Stand, it was time for a little tune up on my shoulder," Schwarzenegger, 64, explained. "Look who was coincidentally waiting in line behind me for his shoulder surgery. Now we're ready for another round of great times and action when we shoot The Tomb."

In addition to The Tomb and The Expendables 2, Schwarzenegger is slated to star in the upcoming movie Black Sands.

