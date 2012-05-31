Shirtless Jeremy Renner Fights Evil in Bourne Legacy Trailer
Jeremy Renner is showing off his guns in the new trailer for The Bourne Legacy!
Universal Pictures released the full trailer for Tony Gilroy's The Bourne Legacy on Thursday and the action is non-stop. Renner, 41, has taken over Matt Damon's former role and stars as a new CIA operative, Aaron Cross, in the fourth film of the hit espionage franchise.
In the new full trailer, the handsome actor shows off his hot, shirtless bod while fighting bad guys and rescuing a gorgeous scientist (Rachel Weisz).
The Bourne Legacy is set to hit theaters Aug. 3.
Watch the trailer and tell Us: Are you glad Jeremy Renner has taken over this role?
