Shocking celebrity sex confessions

By Chris Gardner

If you count yourself among the faithful readers of Playboy -- whether for the pictures or for the informative articles, no judgment here -- then chances are you gasped at Armie Hammer's candid revelations about his sexual conquests.

Even if you didn't have an OMG moment, it's likely Armie's wife Elizabeth Chambers did. We, on the other hand, didn't bat an eye, because we've heard these kinds of titillating details from celebrities so many times before.

Let's just say that the "Lone Ranger" star is now officially a part of a loose-lipped echelon of Hollywood stars who do a bang-up job of reminding us that you don't have to release a sex tape to give the outside world a peek inside your bedroom.

Armie Hammer on sex to Playboy:

"I liked the grabbing of the neck and the hair and all that," Armie told the men's magazine. "But then you get married and your sexual appetites change. And I mean that for the better -- it's not like I'm suffering in any way. But you can't really pull your wife's hair. It gets to a point where you say, 'I respect you too much to do these things that I kind of want to do.'"

Keep clicking for more between-the-sheets revelations ...