Singer Mariah Carey was determined to shed her pregnancy weight after realizing her bloated feet could no longer fit into her favorite shoes.

The pop superstar gave birth to twins in April (2011) and she underwent a massive health transformation with a little help from diet firm Jenny Craig in a bid to lose the baby weight.

Now she admits her high heels were all she needed for motivation.

She says, "I felt pressure from myself... I did fear that I wouldn't be able to get back into my shoes. I was like, 'I have walls full of shoes'."

The hit-maker has already shed a whopping 70 pounds but she insists she's still got a long way to go in restoring her body to its former glory days.

She added, "Honestly, it's so like, 'Do I fit into my shorts from the Fantasy video? OK, I'm good.' And I have those things (still). Honestly, it's like, 'Do I fit into my Heartbreaker jeans?' (My body in the) Touch My Body (video) is a goal."