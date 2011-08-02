It's finally here!

Kardashian Kollection, the long-awaited collaboration between Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian and Sears, is finally approaching its launch date. And luckily for fans of the stylish sisters, Sears has announced a 72-hour presale weeks before the line hits stores.PHOTOS: Kardashians rocking katsuits

Starting at midnight on August 7th, shoppers can get first dibs on over 20 pieces from the line of apparel, jewelry, lingerie, and footwear exclusively on Sears.com and searsStyle.com. The presale will end at midnight on August 10. And on August 8, Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe will make an appearance on Good Morning America to promote the line, which make its official debut online August 11th and in stores August 25.PHOTOS: Kardashian family vacation

"We've always shopped at Sears, so we thought it was the perfect outlet for the Kardashian Kollection," Kim wrote on her blog in January. "You guys are going to love it! Khloe, Kourt and I each put our own personal style into the pieces so there's a lot of variety and something for everyone!"PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian's best hairstyles

This isn't the only "kollaboration" the sisters have in the works -- they've also partnered with nail polish brand Nicole by OPI on "Kardashian Kolors," a a slew of trendy nail hues for the holiday season.Tell Us: Will you be browsing Kardashian Kollection when it hits stores?

