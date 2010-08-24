By Rebecca Silverstein

Angelina Jolie has never been one to do anything in moderation. From tattoos to building a brood as big as a basketball team, she's always one to go to extremes. But when will enough be enough?

Last month, it seemed as though Angie's acting career would soon be winding down. "It's not the most important thing in my life," she told Vanity Fair for their August cover. "But I don't think I'll do it much longer." Instead, she said, she wanted to spend more time with her kids.

Then today, Us Weekly revealed that Angelina would soon be making her directorial and screenwriting debut. And it isn't some easy-breezy comedy -- it's a romance set during the 1992-1995 Bosnian war. Is it just me, or is that the exact opposite of taking a break? And while she isn't starring in it ("I would like to involve as many local people as possible and learn as much as I can," she said in a statement), that's a pretty hefty job. Knowing Angie, my bet is that after some time there, a Bosnian or Hungarian "souvenir" will make the Jolie-Pitts a party of nine.

So where does that leave the kids while Angie is hard at work? Well as she told Vanity Fair, she and Brad work out babysitting duties. "We're never far apart," she said. "We raise the kids together, we take turns with working, so we try to stay pretty close." Then why is it that she's scouting locations in Budapest, Hungary with twins Vivienne and Knox, while the rest of the kids are with Brad (who happens to be working!)? Oh, I get it -- "never far apart" as in "on the same planet." My mistake.

To top it all off, could there be a baby bump lurking beneath the flowy dresses she's been wearing recently? That's what Hollywood Life says. Her sudden weight loss (the same thing happened in prior pregnancies) and looser clothing could point to a new addition. Did I miss the memo that she and Brad are anti-birth control? Seriously, I think she might be more fertile than Michelle Duggar from TLC's "19 Kids and Counting."

Angie, if you're reading this (and I sincerely hope you are), give it a rest: yourself, your career, your womb. Your family will thank you.

