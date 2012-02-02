Britney Spears made heavily-hyped cameos on How I Met Your Mother and Glee, and now the pop star's fans are hoping she'll appear on the ABC comedy Modern Family.

"I know everybody is excited about the Super Bowl, but I personally can't wait to see the next episode of Modern Family," Spears, 30, tweeted Tuesday. "Funniest show on TV!"

Series star Sofia Vergara, 39, re-tweeted the "Criminal" singer, which prompted Spears' manager to ask her fans if they'd be interested in seeing her appear on the show.

The answer was a resound yes, as Spears' fans created the hash tag #GetBritneyonModernFamily to boost their chances of making it a reality. "I would love to be on it," Spears tweeted, thanking her fans for their support.

Modern Family, currently in its third season, has featured several A-list guest stars since its debut in 2009, including James Marsden, Elizabeth Banks, Shelley Long and Nathan Lane.

