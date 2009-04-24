Chace Crawfords ready to lace up his dancing shoes!

The Gossip Girl star has expressed interest in the Footloose title role previously held by Zac Efron, who dropped out of the film earlier this month.

"I want to grow a bit with the types of movies I want to make," Efron said at the time. "I was looking for a new challenge, and this was another musical.

