Although a short promo announcing an Anchorman sequel has started airing with the KVWN-TV Channel 4 Evening News team's male members, one blonde actress is noticeably absent.

According to Christina Applegate, who played Ron Burgundy's (Will Ferrell) rival-turned-love interest Veronica Corningstone, the team's female news member has yet to be asked back!

"That I don't know. The guys are writing it. I don't know for sure if I'm a part of it yet," Applegate, 40, told Us Weekly at Tuesday's Women in Film Crystal + Lucy Awards in Beverly Hills. "That's all up to them -- let them kind of write it, and we'll find out probably the next couple of months."

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy quickly became a comedy classic when it hit theaters in 2004. The flick, starring Ferrell, Applegate, Paul Rudd, David Koechner, Steve Carell, Fred Willard with cameos by Ben Stiller, Luke Wilson and Vince Vaughn, pulled in $85 million in the U.S. during its box office run.

Tell Us: Do you think Applegate's Veronica Corningstone should be written into the Anchorman sequel?

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Should Christina Applegate Be in Anchorman 2?