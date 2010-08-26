By Rebecca Silverstein

Days after being released from rehab, Lindsay Lohan has been getting back into her regular routine (sans partying, of course). But the move that really proved that she's back in the game? Her first tweet!

It came without much fanfare: No "I'm free," or "Take that, Judge Revel #fail." Instead, the avid Tweeter posted: "Clearly.. Paparazzi shouldn't be allowed to take pictures or video while someone's driving or at a stop light. 4every1's sake #trafficpolice" (hopefully, not while she was driving).

That's right -- Lindsay's back behind the wheel. Two days after getting her license reinstated, she was spotted tooling around town in a Maserati, People reported. Really, Lindsay? That's the car you're gonna drive after just getting your license back? Maybe a nice little Volvo would have suited the occasion better.

But could a car-free existence be in the cards for this troubled starlet? Earlier this month, Dina Lohan told Matt Lauer in an interview for the "Today" show that Lindsay would be moving back to her home state of New York post-rehab. "Los Angeles, it's a little, I mean, California is a wonderful state but it's a different game you play there," she said.

Publicist Ronn Torossian, who helped Lil' Kim and Diddy to come back after their own scandals, agrees. He told the New York Times that relocating to the east coast would be good for the troubled starlet, image-wise. "She could sell the story that she moved to L.A. and did her wild thing and got it out of her system, and then came back to New York to get serious," he said.

But it'll be a little bit before Lindsay can get into an Empire State of mind. As part of her supervised probation, Lindsay cannot leave California until November 1, 2010 and must reside at her home in Los Angeles.

I didn't think I'd ever say this, but Mama Lohan is right: Going back to New York might help Lindsay to stay clean. But without the proper care, even distancing herself 3,000 miles from her old stomping ground can still leave Lindsay in the most dangerous neighborhood of all: her own head. After all, wherever you go, you take you with you. Moving to New York wouldn't be a save all, but it's a move in the right direction.

