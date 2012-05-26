I'm glad you came because that's what makes you beautiful?

For decades, it's been a battle of Beatles versus Stones and Backstreet Boys versus 'N Sync. So naturally the newest wave of boy band fanatics are taking sides with the hottest two all-male groups of today: One Direction and The Wanted.

But even though the two dreamy quintets similarly both hair from Ireland and England, the so-called "bad boys" out of the two groups insist there is no battle to harp on.

"I think it's very expected from the media always trying to put two bands together and trying to start a rivalry," The Wanted's youngest member, Nathan Sykes, explained to Hollyscoop. "We have no issue with [One Direction] whatsoever."

In fact, according to the 19-year-old singer, he and his bandmates would even consider teaming up with their peers for a good cause.

"I think the collaboration between the two bands could generate a lot of cash maybe and we would actually be willing to do it for charity," Sykes added.

As for the commercial potential of a boy band duet, the proof is in the pudding. In 2010, popular 90's groups New Kids on the Block and the Backstreet Boys teamed up as "NKOTBSB" for a multi-continent tour in 2011 and 2012. The 2011 leg of the tour landed their show at No. 17 on Billboard's Top 25 Tours and pulled in a revenue of over $40 million dollars for 51 shows.

The Wanted's heartthrob-y roster includes Sykes, Max George, Jay McGuiness, Siva Kaneswaran and Tom Parker. One Direction is made up of Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Should The Wanted and One Direction Team Up for a Collaboration?