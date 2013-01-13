BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Show Bits brings you the 70th annual Golden Globes awards through the eyes of Associated Press journalists. Follow them on Twitter where available with the handles listed after each item.

QUICKQUOTE: "I'm really grateful. We got nominated for seven Oscars, including best picture. I was thrilled. I mean, if you can't be happy with that, your prospects for long-term happiness are probably pretty dim." — Ben Affleck, addressing whether he was upset that he wasn't nominated for an Academy Award for best director, an award he won at Sunday's Golden Globes.

— Anthony McCartney

Shooting a musical with more than 200 actors, someone was bound to lose their voice.

For "Les Miserables," that was Sacha Baron Cohen, and it caused a shutdown of production at one point.

"Only one man proved himself not to have the vocal stamina," the film's director, Tom Hooper, revealed at Sunday's Golden Globes.

"Ladies and gentlemen, Sacha Baron Cohen."

Baron Cohen's reaction to the revelation: He bowed and curtseyed.

— Anthony McCartney

Don't mess with Meryl.

That's what a lot of Twitter users were saying after Jennifer Lawrence accepted the Golden Globe for lead actress in a motion picture comedy or musical, looked it over and quipped, "What does it say? I beat Meryl!"

Meryl Streep was nominated in the same category for "Hope Springs."

"Who says that?" tweeted "Dancing With the Stars" judge Carrie Ann Inaba.

Celeb blogger Perez Hilton cautioned, "Oh, no you didn't!!!! Meryl Streep is gonna haunt your dreams!!!!!!!!!!"

Lawrence was actually quoting a line from the movie "First Wives Club" starring Bette Midler, Goldie Hawn and Diane Keaton.

Fans who got the joke were quick to point out she was not dissing Streep, who has more Golden Globe nominations than anyone.

Soon (hash)FirstWivesClub was trending too.

— Alicia Rancilio

QUICKQUOTE: "Honestly, I would have played a musket, so I'm thrilled I got to sing a really good song." — Anne Hathaway on her role in "Les Miserables," which won her a supporting actress Golden Globe.

— Anthony McCartney

Say what?

While accepting her Golden Globe for best actress in a TV comedy series or musical, Lena Dunham gave a shoutout to Chad Lowe.

Why?

Because she had promised her mother and herself, Dunham said, that if she ever won such an award she wouldn't forgot to thank Lowe.

Hilary Swank, who was married to Lowe at the time, famously did forget him when she accepted her best actress Oscar in 2000 for "Boys Don't Cry."

It took the Golden Globes audience a few seconds to get the joke.

As for Lowe, he took to Twitter to joke, "You forgot to thank me?! After all we've been through? I'm shocked."

— Alicia Rancilio

Julia Louis Dreyfus stood patiently in line for the restroom, as did Emily Blunt and Jane Lynch.

It's worth the wait: The place also doubles as a courtesy ER for beauty fixes.

Hair stylists and makeup artists keep busy there throughout the evening with curling irons and blush brushes.

Most big-name stars bypass the services, however. Apparently their glow is natural.

— Lynn Elber

The Golden Globes' shrewdest choices may not have had anything to do with those nominated for awards.

At midpoint in Sunday's broadcast, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey were poised to be the night's big winners for their roles as co-hosts.

Poehler had promised not to be "edgy or offensive tonight," as past host Ricky Gervais had been in many viewers' eyes.

"Because as Ricky learned the hard way, when you run afoul of the Hollywood Foreign Press, they make you host this show two more times," Poehler said.

She and Fey weren't edgy or offensive. Just charming, irreverent and hilarious.

That should be grounds for having to host the Globes two more times — at least.

— Frazier Moore

QUICKQUOTE: "I could never stop acting. You'd have to drag me behind a team of horses. No, I'm not retiring from acting." — Jodie Foster, speaking to reporters after accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

— Anthony McCartney

Toby Jones dropped a little scoop on the next chapter in "The Hunger Games" series.

"It's obviously bigger and a different kind of film this time, more centered on the games themselves," he said on the red carpet at the Golden Globes.

Jones was at the awards show as a nominee for best actor in a miniseries or movie for his performance as Alfred Hitchcock in HBO's "The Girl." He lost out to Kevin Costner.

The actor will reprise his role of Claudius Templesmith in "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire," and of course Globe winner Jennifer Lawrence will be back as Katniss Everdeen.

— Beth Harris

QUICKQUOTE: "NO! Hahahahahahaha" — Adele, responding to a question about whether she expects to play a Bond girl now that she's won a Golden Globe award for "Skyfall."

— Anthony McCartney

QUICKQUOTE: "I'll revisit that area because I like original story and I think that they are our Shakespeare in a sense. I never do Westerns for the shootouts. I always do them for the language." — Kevin Costner on whether he'll do another Western project after winning a Golden Globe for his role on "Hatfields & McCoys."

— Anthony McCartney

QUICKQUOTE: "Oh my God, what an exciting special guest: That was Hillary Clinton's husband! — Golden Globes co-host Amy Poehler after a special appearance by former President Bill Clinton.

— Sandy Cohen

There was big-name celebrity heat on the Golden Globes red carpet. That was about the only heat to be found anywhere in Beverly Hills, however.

On a sunny afternoon, when temps dipped unusually low into the 50s, goose bumps popped on the sinewy arms of actresses like Debra Messing, Connie Britton, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Sally Field.

"No, I'm not wearing any leggings or long underwear," a smiling Louis-Dreyfus said, patting her strapless gown's layers of tulle, silk and lace.

Asked how she was coping with the chill, Messing replied, "Not well."

Britton didn't mind as much.

"I don't think it's that bad out here," she said. "Maybe it's the adrenaline or something. It's fun to wear a strapless dress to an awards ceremony, so sometimes you got to suck it up."

— Beth Harris

Gowns with long trains are glamorous but can pose a serious traffic hazard. Just ask the guy behind Jennifer Lopez.

When Lopez strolled into the Golden Globes show pulling an impressive amount of fabric, the man behind her had to do a quick bunny hop.

His quick thinking and fast maneuvering avoided not only a possible derailment but also what could have been an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction.

— Lynn Elber

Olympic champions Gabby Douglas, Missy Franklin and Evan Lysacek shed their athletic garb and slipped on slinky duds to walk the red carpet at the Golden Globes.

"Evan put it perfectly," Franklin said. "He said, 'This is kind of like the Olympics for the celebrities.'"

Douglas, the all-around gymnastics champion, shimmered and shivered in a lime dress on the chilly carpet, where temps hovered in the 50s.

Franklin, a five-time swimming medalist, wore a black silk gown with a sparkly statement necklace.

Lysacek, the reigning Olympic figure skating champion, donned a black velvet tuxedo that would have looked equally as dashing on the ice.

"I want to see everyone," gushed Douglas, who stopped to pose for a picture with Sean "Diddy" Combs. "I want to meet Emma Stone. I'm having so much fun."

— Beth Harris

QUICKQUOTE: "When my name was called, my knees gave a little bit. Actually, I was sitting. My knees gave when I walked up there." — Christoph Waltz, who won a Golden Globe for supporting actor for his role in "Django Unchained."

— Anthony McCartney

Golden Globe nominees Steve Buscemi and Louis C.K. shared some love inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel International Ballroom as they waited to find out whether they'd go home winners or losers.

"Thanks, it was fun," the comedian said sheepishly after the star of "Boardwalk Empire" complimented him on his Globe-nominated performance in "Louie."

Buscemi was nominated for best actor in a TV drama, while C.K. was up for best actor in a TV musical or comedy.

Elsewhere in the ballroom, Kathryn Bigelow and Jodie Foster made a beeline for each other, navigating around several star-filled dinner tables to exchange greetings and a hug.

— Sandy Cohen

As the announcer shouted out that it was time to clear the red carpet and get inside for the Golden Globes show, Anne Hathaway managed to quickly sign her name to a fan's autograph book.

George Clooney and his fan weren't so lucky.

The fan-friendly actor was heading toward the bleacher crowd before he was ushered inside just in time for cameras to roll.

— Anthony McCartney

A tube of lip gloss, some mascara, an iPhone and her driver's number.

That's all Megan Hilty of "Smash" was carrying in her golden clutch at this year's Golden Globes.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler had even less in their itty-bitty purses. They were empty.

The ceremony's co-hosts whipped them open and held them upside down on the red carpet for the "Today" show co-hosts before heading inside to prove nothing was weighing them down Sunday.

— Derrik J. Lang

He is Bond after all. He has to look cool. Even when it's cold.

With the sun going down and temperatures dropping, Daniel Craig strolled down the Golden Globes red carpet still wearing his sunglasses.

As fans shouted his name, the man who plays James Bond turned to the crowd and waved, flashbulbs flashing in his face and reflecting off his shades.

— Anthony McCartney

