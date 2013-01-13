BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Show Bits brings you the 70th annual Golden Globes awards through the eyes of Associated Press journalists. Follow them on Twitter where available with the handles listed after each item.

QUICKQUOTE: "NO! Hahahahahahaha" — Adele, responding to a question about whether she expects to play a Bond girl now that she's won a Golden Globe award for "Skyfall."

— Anthony McCartney

QUICKQUOTE: "What do I do? Good, ask questions. This is so awkward." — Jennifer Lawrence, who endured an awkward pause while waiting for reporters to begin asking questions backstage after winning an actress Golden Globe award for her role in "Silver Linings Playbook."

— Anthony McCartney

QUICKQUOTE: "I'll revisit that area because I like original story and I think that they are our Shakespeare in a sense. I never do Westerns for the shootouts. I always do them for the language." — Kevin Costner on whether he'll make another Western project after winning a Golden Globe for his role on "Hatfields & McCoys."

— Anthony McCartney

QUICKQUOTE: "Oh my God, what an exciting special guest: That was Hillary Clinton's husband! — Golden Globes co-host Amy Poehler after a special appearance by former President Bill Clinton.

— Sandy Cohen

There was big-name celebrity heat on the Golden Globes red carpet. That was about the only heat to be found anywhere in Beverly Hills, however.

On a sunny afternoon, when temps dipped unusually low into the 50s, goose bumps popped on the sinewy arms of actresses like Debra Messing, Connie Britton, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Sally Field.

"No, I'm not wearing any leggings or long underwear," a smiling Louis-Dreyfus said, patting her strapless gown's layers of tulle, silk and lace.

Asked how she was coping with the chill, Messing replied, "Not well."

Britton didn't mind as much.

"I don't think it's that bad out here," she said. "Maybe it's the adrenaline or something. It's fun to wear a strapless dress to an awards ceremony, so sometimes you got to suck it up."

— Beth Harris

Gowns with long trains are glamorous but can pose a serious traffic hazard. Just ask the guy behind Jennifer Lopez.

When Lopez strolled into the Golden Globes show pulling an impressive amount of fabric, the man behind her had to do a quick bunny hop.

His quick thinking and fast maneuvering avoided not only a possible derailment but also what could have been an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction.

— Lynn Elber

Olympic champions Gabby Douglas, Missy Franklin and Evan Lysacek shed their athletic garb and slipped on slinky duds to walk the red carpet at the Golden Globes.

"Evan put it perfectly," Franklin said. "He said, 'This is kind of like the Olympics for the celebrities.'"

Douglas, the all-around gymnastics champion, shimmered and shivered in a lime dress on the chilly carpet, where temps hovered in the 50s.

Franklin, the five-time swimming medalist, wore a black silk gown with a sparkly statement necklace.

Lysacek, the reigning Olympic figure skating champion, donned a black velvet tuxedo that would have looked equally as dashing on the ice.

"I want to see everyone," gushed Douglas, who stopped to pose for a picture with Sean "Diddy" Combs. "I want to meet Emma Stone. I'm having so much fun."

— Beth Harris

QUICKQUOTE: "When my name was called, my knees gave a little bit. Actually, I was sitting. My knees gave when I walked up there." — Christoph Waltz, who won a Golden Globe for supporting actor for his role in "Django Unchained."

— Anthony McCartney

Golden Globe nominees Steve Buscemi and Louis C.K. shared some love inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel International Ballroom as they waited to find out whether they'd go home winners or losers.

"Thanks, it was fun," the comedian said sheepishly after the star of "Boardwalk Empire" complimented him on his Globe-nominated performance in "Louie."

Buscemi was nominated for best actor in a TV drama, while C.K. was up for best actor in a TV musical or comedy.

Elsewhere in the ballroom, Kathryn Bigelow and Jodie Foster made a beeline for each other, navigating around several star-filled dinner tables to exchange greetings and a hug.

— Sandy Cohen

As the announcer shouted out that it was time to clear the red carpet and get inside for the Golden Globes show, Anne Hathaway managed to quickly sign her name to a fan's autograph book.

George Clooney and his fan weren't so lucky.

The fan-friendly actor was heading toward the bleacher crowd before he was ushered inside just in time for cameras to roll.

— Anthony McCartney

A tube of lip gloss, some mascara, an iPhone and her driver's number.

That's all Megan Hilty of "Smash" is carrying in her golden clutch at this year's Golden Globes.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler have even less in their itty-bitty purses. They're empty.

The ceremony's co-hosts whipped them open and held them upside down on the red carpet for the "Today" show co-hosts before the heading inside to prove nothing was weighing them down Sunday.

— Derrik J. Lang

He is Bond after all. He has to look cool. Even when it's cold.

With the sun going down and temperatures dropping, Daniel Craig strolled down the Golden Globes red carpet still wearing his sunglasses.

As fans shouted his name, the man who plays James Bond turned to the crowd and waved, flashbulbs flashing in his face and reflecting off his shades.

— Anthony McCartney

Max Greenfield of "New Girl" stopped to sign an autograph for bleacher sitter Arturo Vargas, just after Vargas' mom, Patricia, remarked that she had the best seats outside the house.

She and her 22-year-old film student son's bleacher seats were next to the area where the Golden Globes' very own camera crew had set up.

As a result, just about everybody who was anybody stopped to say hello to their fans on their way into the Golden Globes show.

—Anthony McCartney

Film students Arturo Vargas and Renee Huesca snagged front row seats for the Golden Globe Awards bleachers, with Vargas providing some veteran commentary to his fellow fans.

This is the third time the 22-year-old Vargas has attended the show and this year he was accompanied by his mother, Patricia, and aunt Claudia Verdes, who traveled from Mexico City to take in the event.

Verdes craned to get a photo of "Nashville" star Hayden Panettiere and Vargas' mom. She joked that she planned to play paparazzi later and sell it to her nephew.

Vargas, meanwhile, fielded questions as stars arrived on the carpet.

He's hoping to eventually become a science fiction writer and director.

Huesca, also 22, says she hopes she might be walking down that red carpet herself someday.

"I've already thought about what I would say when interviewed," she said.

—Anthony McCartney

