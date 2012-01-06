Entertainment Tonight.

The new season of Giuliana and Bill Rancic's reality show "Giuliana & Bill" will deal with the couple's biggest challenge yet, Giuliana's battle with breast cancer.

"In 2011, we faced our scariest obstacle yet when I was diagnosed with breast cancer," Rancic said in announcing the Style Network show's fifth season. "But as we start 2012, I am focused on living in the present. Bill and I look forward to this new year of opportunity and good health and can't wait to once again share our journey with the Style viewers."

In the new season, viewers will get an intimate look into Rancic's difficult journey and follow her return to work, which leaves Bill to find balance with their new houseguests -- Giuliana's parents Anna and Eduardo. "Giuliana & Bill" premieres Monday, April 2 at 8 p.m. on Style.

After announcing her fight against breast cancer last October, Rancic was overwhelmed with an outpouring of support from thousands of women and their families touched by her personal story. As a result, she is teaming up with Style to produce and star in a series of PSAs educating viewers on breast cancer awareness.

