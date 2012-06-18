NEW YORK (AP) -- Tony Award-winning shows got a financial bounce last week on Broadway, with "Once," "Newsies," "One Man, Two Govnors," the revival of "Porgy and Bess" and "Venus in Fur" among the biggest winners.

"Once," which was named best musical, improved $110,019 over the week before, hauling in $955,362 for the week ending Sunday. "One Man, Two Govnors" pulled in $648,505 for the week ending Sunday, its best sales week yet and $68,396 more than last week. Its leader, James Corden, won the best leading actor Tony last Sunday.

"Newsies," which earned Tonys for best score and choreography, broke the house record at the Nederlander Theatre with a gross of $1,049,581, and an increase over the eight previous shows of $52,515. And Nina Arianda's win for best actress in a play may have helped boost its bottom line $213,407 over the previous week to end at $635,622.

"The Gershwins' Pory and Bess" saw a slight uptick of $73,253 to $655,364 after it was crowned best musical revival and Audra McDonald took home the best musical actress Tony.