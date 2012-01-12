PASADENA, Calif. (AP) -- The Showtime television network says it is preparing a new documentary on former Vice President Dick Cheney.

Showtime said Thursday that filmmaker R.J. Cutler, who made "The War Room" about Bill Clinton's presidential campaign in 1992, will make the film. No date was set for airing.

Cutler calls Cheney, who was George W. Bush's vice president, "perhaps the single most influential non-president in the nation's political history." He promises a balanced and multi-dimensional look at Cheney.

Showtime says it has begun an effort to produce high-end profiles. Its other project is about rap mogul Suge Knight.