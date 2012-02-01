Kristen Bell has another reason to be emotional today -- but this time, it has nothing to do with her love of sloths.

PHOTOS: Kristen and other stars' TV comebacks

Showtime renewed the 31-year-old actress' freshman series, House of Lies, for a second season on Wednesday. The show, which also stars Don Cheadle, is one of the network's highest-rated programs after just four episodes.

VIDEO: Kristen Bell flirts with fiance Dax Shepard

Shameless, starring William H. Macy and Emmy Rossum, was also renewed for a third season, while Californication, starring David Duchovny, will return for a sixth season.

PHOTOS: 2012 Winter TV preview

"These three shows are clearly resonating with audiences as evidenced by their steady growth on Sunday nights," president of entertainment David Nevins says in a statement. "We are extremely pleased with the creative work being done by the casts, producers and writers -- and I so appreciate that each of these series has such a clear and distinctive voice."

Tell Us: Which Showtime series is your favorite?

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly