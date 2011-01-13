PASADENA, Calif. (AP) -- The Showtime network is saying no to airing a miniseries on the Kennedy family.

Producers of "The Kennedys" had gone to Showtime after the History network, which had ordered it, said last week it would not air the series. The real-life Kennedy family and associates were said to be unhappy about the series, which stars Greg Kinnear and Katie Holmes.

Producers contacted Showtime because the pay cable network picked up a TV movie on the Reagans eight years ago after CBS declined to air it.

The network said in a statement that while "`The Kennedys' is well acted, well produced and a quality miniseries, it doesn't fit the Showtime brand."

Showtime is owned by CBS Corp.