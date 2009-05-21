Has Jennifer Aniston come down with a bad case of the most infectious (and suspicious) of all celebrity illnesses? The London Sun claims the healthy glow-emitting star was forced to stop production on "The Baster" due to "exhaustion."

According to the tab, Jen got tuckered out from starring in and exec producing the alternative reproductive method romantic comedy while simultaneously topping the tabloids, dealing with the paparazzi and promoting "Management," which failed to set the box office on fire last weekend in limited release.

"Her life is hectic anyway with her producing responsibilities and the pressure of being in the public eye all the time," alleges a source. "It all just caught up with her in the last few days so she's been told to take a break. She's exhausted."

Good thing her "Baster" breather is a long one. Really long. As in permanent.

When we contacted Aniston's spokesman about her supposed film fatigue, he labeled it "nonsense."

"Jennifer wrapped her work on 'The Baster' as scheduled," the rep assures us. "She is not suffering from exhaustion."

Still, there were times when the New York-based shoot left the actress drained, which is probably how the burnout story started in the first place.

"We've been on nights, so physically it's been challenging," Aniston said a couple of weeks ago. "I went to bed at 8 o'clock Saturday morning. It just takes you a little while to get your body back. I'm just exhausted."

Jennifer will likely have some time to catch up on her sleep in the near future. While she has several projects in development, including two (a bounty hunter flick and a period prison musical) in which Gerard Butler is in talks to co-star, she recently admitted that she's weighing her options a lot more carefully these days.

Seems there was a time when she'd sign onto a movie because she was told that "it will be a big one. I don't see myself doing that [anymore]," she explained to USA Today. "I don't care. This is now my quality-of-life issue here."

Concluded Jen, "You've got to really love the project. I just left home after I built up my house for 2 1/2 years. I moved in for a month and now I'm here. I don't want to do the same thing over and over. It's not about, 'Oh, it's going to be a big hit.' I don't want to do that."