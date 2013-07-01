Tough life. Sienna Miller and her fiance Tom Sturridge were paid to look gorgeous and act lovey-dovey in front of the cameras for Burberry's Autumn/Winter 2013 campaign.

PHOTOS: Celebrity couples who dress alike

Though the fashion house has paired British stars in recent ads -- model Cara Delevingne and actor Eddie Redmayne, for instance, starred in last year's campaign -- none were romantically involved off-camera. Using Miller and Sturridge, who are parents to baby girl Marlowe, 11 months, as models marks the first time the luxe label has featured a real-life couple.

"This was a shoot full of love and laughter. It was such a treat to work with Sienna and Tom, and to capture their magic together," said Christopher Bailey, Burberry's Chief Creative Officer. Famed fashion photographer Mario Testino was behind the lens.

PHOTOS: Best-dressed British stars

In one of the promotional shots, Sturridge, 27, sporting his trademark long brown locks, is kissing the blonde beauty while she holds a leopard-and-gingham print Burberry satchel close to their faces for privacy. In another, the Factory Girl actress, 31, cuddles up to him as he embraces her with one arm, hand on her derriere; they gaze at the camera alluringly.

An exclusive outtake from the shoot shows the Orphans actor smiling sweetly at the actress, both of them clutching the other's collar.

PHOTOS: 30 most romantic movies of all time

Rumors have been swirling since April that the two were hired to be the new faces of Burberry. Though no official announcement was made, the couple seemed to confirm reports when they began hitting red carpet events decked out in Burberry; they cut a dashing pair in the label at both the Met Gala and the Tony Awards this year.

Other celebs who've starred in Burberry ads include Emma Watson, Kate Moss, and David and Victoria Beckham's son, Romeo.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Sienna Miller and Tom Sturridge Star in Romantic Burberry Ad Campaign