First, Lauren Conrad sported light blue streaks in her hair. Then, Katy Perry debuted a cotton candy-colored coif, followed by Kate Bosworth who stepped out with green dip-dyed ends last week.

And now, Sienna Miller is the latest star to jump on the rainbow tress trend. The actress, 29, was spotted rocking peachy-pink hair at the airport en route to Ibiza, Spain with boyfriend Tom Sturridge, who she's been dating since April.

Along with her new hue and messy bedhead 'do, the usually stylish star was dressed down in skinny gray jeans and a cropped blue sweater.

Miller has been keeping a low-profile since splitting with her ex-fiance Jude Law for the second time earlier this year.

The GI Joe actress and Law, 38, began dating in 2004, but broke up following his affair with his children's nanny in 2005. They started seeing each other again last year, and Miller says she was "astounded" by the way people were "angry" or "disappointed" that things between them didn't work out this time.PHOTOS: Heartbreaking Hollywood splits

"I'm in a very different place to where I was," she said. "I feel like I experienced my 20s in all their glory and all their disastrousness, and now I feel much more calm. It feels like a new, more serious decade."

