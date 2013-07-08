When it comes to children, Sienna Miller knows no moderation. The 31-year-old actress, who is already mother to 11-month-old daughter Marlowe with fiance Tom Sturridge, is excited to expand her family with not one, not two, but a "full army" of children.

"I want an army, yeah," she tells the July issue of DuJour. "I want a full army. It's insurance for when I get older. I've got to have one whom I don't irritate too much that will just take care of me."

"I love a big, heaving, bursting Christmas table," she added. "I want that table full."

And though the British actress recently revealed to Us Weekly that she attended her own film screening with yogurt in her hair ("Marlowe got in my hair before mommy was leaving"), she just can't stop raving about motherhood.

"It's definitely more overwhelming than you can ever imagine," she says. "It's completely life-changing in the most wonderful way. It reshapes your heart and you can't really describe it or prepare for it, but it's magical. It's sort of the reason to live, I think."

Miller next stars in road trip flick Just Like a Woman as Marilyn, a down-on-her-luck Chicago woman who decides to pursue her dreams of becoming a professional belly dancer, eventually traveling from Chicago to Santa Fe, Calif.

When asked who she'd love to travel with on a real-life road trip, Miller readily had her answer.

"Kristen Wiig," she tells the magazine. "I think any girl in the world would like to go on a road trip with her."

