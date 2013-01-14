Sienna Miller's quirky ensemble turned heads at the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 13 -- but was it for the right reasons? Walking the red carpet in a custom-made Erdem ensemble, the first-time mother (to daughter Marlowe, 7 months) showed off her stunning post-baby body and "blossoming" sense of style.

PHOTOS: Golden Globes 2013: What the stars wore

The fashion risk-taker, 31, channeled some serious flower power in a multi-colored skirt and top with pink floral appliques. She completed the look with a sleek updo and fresh, natural makeup that let her "new mom" glow radiate through.

PHOTOS: Best-dressed stars at the 2013 Golden Globes

The British star was nominated for Best Actress in a Miniseries or Television Movie for her role as Tippi Hedren in The Girl, director Julian Jarrold's dramatization of Hedren's relationship with famed filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock during the making of the 1963 classic The Birds. She lost the coveted trophy to Dame Maggie Smith, who won for Downton Abbey.

PHOTOS: Sienna's chic maternity style

Miller had an even better prize waiting for her at home, though: baby girl Marlowe, her first child with fiance Tom Sturridge, 26. The couple welcomed the little of bundle of joy in July 2012.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Sienna Miller's Floral Skirt and Top at the Golden Globes: Love It or Hate It?