They survived Nanny-gate and multiple breakups and make-ups, but in the end, Jude Law and Sienna Miller just couldn't make it work. So, what was behind their February split after more than six years of on-and-off togetherness?

"I think this happens in everyone's lives: You get back together, you try and make it work, and it doesn't," the starlet diplomatically tells the London Guardian. "It's not acrimonious, it had run its course."

Sienna also denies reports that the actor, who first proposed on Christmas Day in 2004, had re-popped the question last year.

"Apparently, we were engaged," she sighs, prompting the interviewer to ask if those rumors were false. "Totally," says the actress. "We weren't."

Besides, she adds to Stylist, "[The split] happened months ago, long before we released it. There's just no need [for the press] to go, 'Oh, they must be lying about why they've done it.' Believe me, if there was animosity between us, we wouldn't lie. It's just very sad and private."

Grumps Miller to the Guardian, "The amount of speculation surrounding my romantic life is astounding. It's strange how involved people get: invested and angry, really disappointed."

(On the other hand, and this is just a suggestion, perhaps wearing a shirt the next time she goes on vacation with a married guy with four kids might help minimize such speculation.)

Sienna points out that she's recently prevailed in her ongoing legal fight with the paparazzi, and now they "can't take photographs of me anywhere I expect privacy. They can't sit outside the house, follow in cars -- unless I'm coming out of The Ivy, which I'm not going to be."

Except when she is. On Monday, shutterbugs spotted Miller exiting the London hot spot with her longtime pal, actor (and Robert Pattinson BFF) Tom Sturridge, one of several guys she was linked to in the wake of the bust-up.

Last week, however, she insisted she was still single, complaining to Time Out London that she felt "very picked apart" by the rumors.

As for Jude, he seems to be working through the breakup with a big dose of fun. He turned up this week in Brazil, where he was snapped getting into the spirit of Carnival.

