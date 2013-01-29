NEW YORK (AP) — Sigourney Weaver and David Hyde Pierce will reprise their onstage sibling rivalry when they take Christopher Durang's "Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike" to Broadway.

Producers said Tuesday that the play, which takes characters and themes from Chekhov and sets them in present day Pennsylvania, will make the leap from Lincoln Center's Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater to Broadway's Golden Theatre for 17 weeks starting March 5.

Weaver, whose Broadway credits include "Hurlyburly" in 1984, is working on the USA series "Political Animals." Her notable film credits include "Alien," ''Avatar," ''Working Girl" and "Ghostbusters."

Four-time Emmy Award-winner Pierce has spent a lot of time on stage since the end of his sitcom "Frasier," including Broadway stints in "Spamalot," ''Curtains," ''Accent on Youth" and "La Bete."