LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- The author of "The Vagina Monologues" says she's thrilled to be involved in a performance of her play by a Michigan lawmaker who says she was barred from speaking in the state House for using the word "vagina" during a debate.

Eve Ensler is overseeing Monday night's performance of her groundbreaking play on the Statehouse steps in Lansing by Democratic state Rep. Lisa Brown, actresses and other lawmakers.

Ensler says the actions taken by the Republicans who control the state House are comparable to "the Dark Ages."

Brown said during a debate last week on anti-abortion legislation that she was flattered Republicans were "all so concerned about my vagina."

House Republicans say they didn't object to the word "vagina." They say Brown compared the legislation to rape, which she denies.