Actress Alicia Silverstone has become a first-time mom after giving birth to a baby boy, according to People.

Silverstone, 34, and her rocker husband Christopher Jarecki welcomed Bear Blu Jarecki on Thursday, just in time for Mother's Day.

Silverstone's rep released this statement: "Mom and Dad are completely in love" with their "beautiful baby boy."

The couple wed in 2005 after eight years of dating.

Baby Bear is an apt name for the tot, seeing as how vegan Silverstone is a longtime animal rights campaigner.

