NEW YORK (AP) -- Russell Simmons says he's happy to fork over $40,000 a month in child support for his two daughters.

Simmons blogged Friday about a court order issued Thursday that finalized custodial and financial arrangements for 9-year-old Ming and 6-year-old Aoki. Those are his children with ex-wife Kimora Lee Simmons.

Los Angeles Superior Court judge Marjorie Steinberg signed off on an agreement giving sole custody to Kimora Lee Simmons, as well as child support. Simmons is to pay $40,000 a month until the girls are 19 and a half years old, but he says he wasn't forced to pay anything.

Simmons says his kids have a fabulous life and he's happy to contribute to it. He says as long as he has money, they will have money.

The comments were made on his blog on globalgrind.com.