NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Paul Simon and his wife, singer Edie Brickell, have appeared briefly in court for their disorderly conduct case.

The couple's next hearing is June 17 in Norwalk Superior Court.

A police report says the 48-year-old Brickell and the 72-year-old Simon became physical with each other during an April 26 argument inside a cottage on their New Canaan property.

Brickell told police he shoved her during the argument, and she slapped him. The report says Simon suffered a superficial cut to his ear, and Brickell, who smelled of alcohol, had a bruise on her wrist.

Both said in court on April 28 they did not consider the other a threat, and no protective order was issued.

