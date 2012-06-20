Simon Cowell may be vain, but he hasn't turned to surgery to turn back the hands of time.

The X Factor judge, 52, was photographed driving down Sunset Boulevard in L.A. June 19 with a suspicious band-aid behind his left ear. Though some outlets reported he was recovering after recently going under the knife, a source assures Us Weekly: "Simon cut himself by accident. It's not surgery."

PHOTOS: Revisit Simon Cowell's last season on American Idol

In the past, Cowell has spoken openly about the unusual ways in which he attempts to stay healthy -- like getting a weekly intravenous drip with B12, magnesium, vitamin C and "something for your liver."

VIDEO: Why Britney Spears says the X Factor judges "ganged up" on her

The process, which takes around half an hour, produces "an incredibly warm feeling," he told GQ. "You feel all the vitamins going through you. It's indescribable but very calming, and then it gives you energy for a good few days afterwards."

PHOTOS: Celebs' favorite healthy snacks

"Everyone I've recommended it to, they've absolutely loved it," he continued. "It sounds odd, but when you have it, it is fantastic. One girl came down and actually had two orgasms during the treatment."

The second season of The X Factor -- featuring new judges Britney Spears, 30, and Demi Lovato, 19 -- premieres this September on FOX.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Simon Cowell Didn't Get Plastic Surgery