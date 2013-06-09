Simon Cowell Egged at Britain's Got Talent Finale
Simon Cowell sure got an egg-full on Saturday, June 8 -- getting egged on live TV during the Britain's Got Talent finale in London, England.
In a video, Cowell, joined by other judges Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, and David Walliams, were watching a performance of "The Impossible Dream" by Welsh opera singers Richard and Adam Johnson when suddenly, a woman raced onstage and started pelting the judging panel with eggs.
The woman was quickly rushed off stage by security and the performance continued without a hitch. At the end, the judges gave the brothers a standing ovation and Cowell, 53, is seen taking off his jacket, presumably because it was covered in egg yolk.
The egg thrower was later revealed to be 30-year-old viola player, Natalie Holt, who was onstage playing with the orchestra at the time.
"I want to apologize to Richard and Adam for overshadowing their performance," she said in a statement. "I’ve never done anything like this before and in hindsight I have realized it was a silly thing to do."
Cowell seemed to take the incident in stride, tweeting after the show, "I really don’t like eggs."
The Johnson brothers finished in third place during the finale.
