A photo of Simon Cowell hiding a mystery cut behind his ear with a bandage has sparked speculation that he went under the knife for a neck lift.

The music mogul was spotted with the dressing while driving in Los Angeles this week, and cosmetic surgery experts says it bears the signs of a cosmetic procedure.

Lesley Reynolds Khan, a co-founder of Harley Street Skin Clinic, tells Britain's Daily Mirror, "It looks like a neck lift in which they cut behind the ears, remove the skin and 're-drape it.' He has a big jowly neck and you’re probably looking [at] about 5,000 pounds [or $7,850] for the treatment, but it depends on who does it."

"It's a 2-centimeter cut, usually, but it will heal in two to four weeks. It will probably have five or six dissolvable stitches. But the scar will still be pink for up until a month."

"After five years, someone who has the procedure will probably need it again."

However, a source close to the star says he "accidentally cut himself."