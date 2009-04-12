Good news to "American Idol" wannabes who dread Simon Cowell's critiques: He may be leaving the show.

In a new interview with the U.K. Mirror, the sharp-tongued judge, 49, says he is getting tired of traveling for his three TV shows - and "Idol" would be the first to go.

"I don't want to come over as whiney because I am very grateful that I have got these jobs," says Cowell, who also hosts U.K.'s "The X-Factor" and "Britain's Got Talent," "But there is a point where I am not sure we can keep this schedule up."

"It takes longer and longer to make these shows because you have to put more into them, and I am not sure we can sustain me doing three shows a year, with the record label and the TV production company," he goes on.

Cowell says "most people do one show a year and I do three and they involve a lot of traveling. One may have to go. I don't know which one. That is the problem, I like all of them."

He says he "can't imagine not doing 'Britains Got Talent' and I can't imagine not doing 'X-Factor.' But I guess America is more likely to go because I have got one year under contract. Maybe that will be the end."

All the hustling hasn't affected his health, he says.

"I have two health checks a year the last one was very comprehensive and the doctor was almost upset at how healthy I was, bearing in mind the hours I work," says Cowell who has also "cut down on the smoking." (He went down to five cigarettes, from a pack a day.)

Working so much has, however, affected his love life. (He split from Terri Seymour last year.)

"Have I got a black book? Yes, it's called a mobile phone," he jokes when asked if he dates often. "I do get offers. There is no shortage of people if you want to go on dates working in TV, living in LA, it is there if you want it. But I am enjoying hanging out with my friends. I haven't had time to go on dates."

