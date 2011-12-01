NEW YORK (AP) -- Barbara Walters has named talent-show tycoon Simon Cowell, New York Yankees star Derek Jeter and pop singing sensation Katy Perry as three of the year's "10 Most Fascinating People."

Also on the list are businessman and TV personality Donald Trump, the Kardashian reality TV family, plus Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet, the onscreen couple from ABC's comedy hit "Modern Family."

Others include Pippa Middleton, sister of British royal Kate Middleton, and Amanda Knox, the former Seattle exchange student whose four years in custody ended when an Italian court overturned her murder conviction.

A ninth name is yet to be announced. The Most Fascinating Person will be revealed on the broadcast.

The 90-minute special, Walters' 19th annual "Fascinating People" edition, airs on ABC on Dec. 14.

