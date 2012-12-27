Simon Cowell has proved there are no hard feelings between him and his former fiancee by whisking her away for a Christmas break in the Caribbean.

RELATED: Celebs on winter vacation

The "X Factor" boss enjoys an annual festive holiday in the sunshine, and this year he added to his guest list by inviting his ex-girlfriend Mezhgan Hussainy along with him.

RELATED: Year In Review: 2012 Beach Cruising

Cowell was photographed frolicking with the make-up artist on a beach in Barbados and enjoying a jet ski ride with her.

RELATED: Simon Cowell confirms he's dating Carmen Electra

The couple ended its engagement in early 2012 and Cowell is now said to be dating Carmen Electra.

Music mogul Cowell famously remains friends with his ex-girlfriends and is still close to former lovers Sinitta and Terri Seymour.