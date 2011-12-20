The clock is ticking for Josh Krajcik, Melanie Amaro and Chris Rene!

The first of two X Factor finale shows airs Wednesday night on FOX, and on Thursday, one contestant will walk away with a $5 million prize.

NEWS: Simon admits he almost slept with Paula Abdul!

"It will be the greatest final we've ever been in, in terms of talent. The fact that all three of them are undiscovered before this show, amazing artists, amazing vocalists," Simon Cowell told Us Weekly Monday. "One of these artists will be the legacy of this year. This is $5 million dollar talent. We are going to put on a show and it will be better next year."

Admittedly, Cowell, 52, was "too cocky" during the talent show's first season in the United States. "But I had come off the back of a massive finale in the U.K. I had the adrenaline, and it took a bit longer than I thought."

PHOTOS: Revist Simon's final American Idol season

L.A. Reid told reporters all three finalists are "amazingly talented and unique in their own right. Each one of them has a very distinct advantage and I couldn't be more proud. They represent us well. They are very modern... I just love their charisma."

PHOTOS: Stars with Bieber fever

Justin Bieber, Pitbull and Ne-Yo are scheduled to perform on Thursday's finale in a series of "superstar duets" with the show's finalists.

Tell Us: Who do you want to win X Factor?

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly