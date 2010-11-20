Simon Cowell's fiancee, Mezhgan Hussainy has dismissed ongoing reports the couple has split, insisting the claims are "nonsense."

The music mogul proposed to the make-up artist earlier this year and they were rumored to wed within months.

But Cowell has spent much of 2010 in the U.K. filming his reality show "The X Factor," while Hussainy has been working in Los Angeles, prompting many to speculate the romance had come to an end.

However, the brunette beauty is adamant she's still engaged to Cowell and reveals the lovers speak on the phone up to five times a day.

Hussainy tells Britain's Mail on Sunday, "I still love him and he says he still loves me and we are still engaged -- as far as I know.

"We've been apart for a while. Of course I miss him. It's not easy being apart and even one day apart is hard when you are in love. But he's got his work in England and I've got my work here in Los Angeles.

"I don't know where these stories are coming from. It's as if when you're engaged you can't spend a moment apart or people think you've broken up."

"That's nonsense. We are still in love and still planning on getting married. I am still living here as you can see. I miss Simon but we speak on the phone three, four, five times a day."