Jessica Simpson has once again shared her baby news, this time in the latest Weight Watchers commercial.

The "Fashion Star"mentor, 32, said it was "perfect timing" for her to get on the weight-loss program because she is pregnant with her second child. "I feel like I'm on top of the world," Simpson says, showing off her slimmer figure that reveals no sign of a baby bump just yet.

"It's wonderful news and we couldn't be happier for Jessica, Eric and big sister-to-be Maxwell," said Cheryl Callan, Weight Watchers' Senior Vice President of Marketing. "We've seen first-hand that Jessica has a refreshed outlook on food, activity and the importance of developing healthy habits, which we hope will guide her through this next pregnancy and beyond. She has come a long way and we know her story and success will continue to inspire others."

Simpson revealed she was having baby No. 2 with fiance Eric Johnson, 33, on Christmas Day, tweeting: "Merry Christmas from my family to yours." The post included a photo of daughter Maxwell, who she gave birth to on May 1, sitting above a message written in the sand, reading: "Big Sis."

